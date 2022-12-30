Robert Richard Lapointe
April 5, 1946 - Dec. 13, 2022
Robert Richard Lapointe, age 76, passed away at home surrounded by his family and dogs on December 13, 2022, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Bob was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, on April 5, 1946, to Philippe and Isobel (nee McAuley).
Bob is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judi; his two daughters, Tracey Lapointe and Kerri (Michael) Webber; and five grandchildren, Chloe, Willow, Odette, Jack and Bella. He also leaves behind family in Canada and many loving friends.
Bob graduated from the University of Manitoba with a double major in actuarial math and operations research, where he wrote five parts of the Actuarial Exams, but chose to work in investment and finance. His career had him working in Winnipeg and Calgary and then moving to the U.S., where he worked in Minneapolis and Milwaukee. He retired in October 2020.
Bob’s greatest joy was the day he became an American citizen. He loved his time spent with his family and dogs. Bob will be missed greatly by all who knew him.
The family would like to thank all those we met at Froedtert Medical College of Wisconsin for their outstanding care. Every facility and department were professional and caring during this difficult time.
A visitation will take place on January 7 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Pagenkopf Funeral Home (new location), 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc, with a service to follow.
Memorials in Bob’s name can be made to a charity of your choice.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.