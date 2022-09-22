Robert Ronald (Bob) Engel
Robert Ronald (Bob) Engel passed unexpectedly Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the age of 70.
He was an Army veteran and retired from Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department as a corrections officer after 26 years of dedicated service. Bob enjoyed camping with his wife and dogs, hunting with friends and spending time with family.
He is survived by Yvonne Engel (nee Davis), loving and devoted wife of 29 years; stepchildren Kelly Giese (Margaret) and Tracy Giese; and stepbrother Robert Schick (Denise).
He was preceded in death by father John Engel Jr. and mother Adeline Engel (nee Fortmann) and brother John Engel III.
Visitation will be held at Arlington Park Cemetery, 4141 S. 27th St., Milwaukee, WI 53221, on Friday, September 23, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with service following.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family.