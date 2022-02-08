HARTLAND
Robert Stuart ‘Stu’ Greenebaum
April 16, 1947 - Feb. 4, 2022
Robert Stuart “Stu” Greenebaum, age 74, of Hartland, found peace on Feb. 4, 2021, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital due to complications with diabetes.
He was born on April 16, 1947, to parents Louise M. Greenebaum (nee McClure) and Robert S. Adelman, and adopted at a young age by Louis J. Greenebaum.
He was preceded in death by his loving mother, biological father and adopted father.
Stu is survived by Sharon, his loving wife of 43 years; his children R. Louis, Tyler and Clinton; and daughters-in-law Callie, Theresa and Lynae. Stu’s boastful legacy lives on in his five grandchildren: Ariana, Gaborik, Xavier, Zanon and Coz.
Graduate of Wayland Academy. Globetrotter. Peace Corps member. Linguistic tactician. Vinyl audiophile. Accumulator of art and trinkets. Fair weather fan of many sports. Tank top enthusiast. One-time Disneyland actor. Volunteer popcorn colonel to Cub Scouts Pack 24. Volunteer chain gang official to the Lake Country Chiefs football team. Unapologetically himself. The life of EVERY party.
Stu’s services will be held at Evert-Luko Funeral Home in Hartland on Wednesday, Feb. 9, with the visitation starting at 11 a.m. and the funeral at 1 p.m. Burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers, send memorial donations to the American Diabetes Association.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.