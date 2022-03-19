Roberta B. Mallmann (nee Daellenbach)
Nov. 30, 1938 – March 9, 2022
Roberta B. Mallmann, age 83, died unexpectedly on March 9, 2022, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital.
Berta is survived by her husband, James Mallmann; her daughter, Rebecca (David) Ayer of Campbell, Calif.; and her son, Eric (Delighla) Brehm, of Bluffton, S.C. She is further survived by her sister, Rosemary Champion of San Vallejo, Calif.; her brother, Chuck (Mary Beth) Daellenbach of Toronto, Canada; stepsons David (Valerie) Mallmann and Jim Mallmann; grandchildren Phillip (Renee), Caitlin, Addison, Aiden, Alyssa and Jennalyn; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Clyde Brehm, who passed away in 1988.
Berta was born on November 30, 1938, to Conrad and Rebecca Daellenbach in Barron. She grew up in a musical family in Rhinelander and Manitowoc, where she began her lifelong study of music, playing the cello, oboe and piano.
As a young adult, Berta attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and UWM to pursue a degree in music education. After graduation, Berta began her teaching career in Kewaskum and West Bend. She later taught in the New Berlin School District for 28 years (1976-2004), where she led the New Berlin West High School Orchestra from 1987 until her retirement. Her students ranged in age from elementary to high school grade levels. She nurtured many of these students from 5th grade until they finished high school. Some of those students became lifelong friends.
After many years of developing the New Berlin West High School music program, Berta created String Fest—a huge string event involving hundreds of student musicians from multiple schools in the New Berlin School District. Attendants at these concerts filled the gymnasium every year.
For decades, Berta played cello — often as principal chair — in local groups big and small. These included the Waukesha Symphony Orchestra, the Kettle Moraine Orchestra, and, most recently, the Wisconsin Intergenerational Orchestra (WIO) where she served as principal cellist.
It was while preparing to play at a rehearsal for the WIO on the night of Tuesday, March 8, 2022, that she suffered a serious stroke from which she did not recover.
As a Tai Chi enthusiast, she was a longtime member of the Shaolin Center in Waukesha.
A memorial gathering to share memories and stories of Berta’s life is being planned for late spring or early summer.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that memorials be made to the Wisconsin Intergenerational Orchestra (https://www.wiorchestra.org/) or a charity of your choice.
To view the full obituary and leave online condolences, please visit https://www.churchandchapel.com.