NASHOTAH
Roberta D. ‘Robin’ Maas
Roberta D. “Robin” Maas of Nashotah passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the age of 70. She died peacefully at her Nashotah home after a long battle with cancer.
She was a loving wife to her husband, Stephen.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert L. Deckert, and mother, Julie A. (Godfredson) Deckert. She is survived by her two sisters, Constance Drew of Oconomowoc and Julie Deckert of Naples Florida; and nephews, Eric and Jack Drew. She is further survived by many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Robin graduated from University Lake School and attended Colorado Women’s College. Her interests were many and varied. She was active in the Service Cub of Milwaukee, was a camp counselor, field hockey coach, sold women’s apparel, floral arranger, was active in the local garden club, book club, and ski club. She also served as an officer and director in the family industrial distribution company.
Robin was active in sports including horse riding, field hockey, tennis, skiing, and long walks with friends. She loved traveling to Europe, Mexico, Central America, Virgin Islands, and canoe trips on the Wisconsin River. Her hobbies included reading, knitting, weaving, Mahjong and gardening. Robin enjoyed long cocktail cruises and dinner with friends and family. Due to a few mishaps, she was most passionate about never riding in any vintage Jaguar that her husband had restored.
Stoic by nature and always a great judge of character, never complaining, always having a common-sense solution to any problem. She was a consummate homemaker master at organizing and eliminating clutter.
She was truly loved by her husband, friends and family and will be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society.
