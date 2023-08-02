Roberta Pauline ‘Bobbie’ Scheuer
Oct. 19, 1941 - July 29, 2023
“I’m not pregnant” are the words Roberta Pauline “Bobbie” Scheuer used to break the ice before telling her family that she had late-stage cancer. If you are smiling at that, welcome to knowing Bobbie Scheuer. Wherever she went, whoever she met, Bobbie shared a deep and genuine love. To meet Bobbie wasn’t just meeting a new friend, it was meeting a new family member. And Bobbie had a lot of family.
Bobbie’s life was blessed with her beloved husband and best friend William “Bill” of 61 years; her sister Marlene Wilhelm; her children John (Gina), Timothy (Burin), James (Fatime), Peter (Felicia), Stephen (Heather), and Adam (Jill); her grandchildren Nicole, Jacob, Logan, Joseph, Noah(*), Brett(Noria), Sarah, Isaiah (Jenna), Eric, Katherine (Zavier), Benjamin, Ryan, Elsiana, Ellison, Claire, Lila, Penelope; great-grandchildren Anastasia and William; her cousin Joyce; her in-laws Fred (Charlene), Jane, and many nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends whom she made family.
Throughout her life, Bobbie’s Christian faith radiated in all she did. She was involved in her church choirs, participated in Bible studies, ladies aid, LWML, card ministry and up until her prognosis, she was a Stephen Minister at St. Paul’s Oconomowoc. But Bobbie’s light glowed well beyond her church. Her dear friends became family, always with Bill by her side, including Hank and Harriet(*) and their sons Bill(*) and Bob, Dick and Yvonne, Ann(*) and Ron(*) and their children Lynn, Sandy, and Paul, Harv and Grace and their children. Sue became her dear friend after Bobbie took care of her children. Bobbie opened her home to all and made them all feel welcome.
(*) preceded in death
Holidays were some of Bobbie’s favorite times to share with family and friends. She rejoiced at Easter with its proclamation of Christ’s victory for us all. She loved hosting Thanksgiving dinners. But her favorite was Christmas. Tree-trimming a few weeks before Christmas always included the gathering of family and baking Christmas cookies. Hundreds of cookies were made, priceless memories were created, and those little gifts of love were shared with all. Even after Christmas, the cookie jar always had to have some of Grandma’s chocolate chip cookies. While the cookies were always delicious, what made the cookies special was Bobbie.
Bobbie was born on October 19, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois to Ludwig “Louie” and Elsie Ebel and was baptized on December 7, 1941. She went to grammar school at Concordia Lutheran School and graduated from Luther North High School. She went to Concordia Lutheran Church where she was confirmed, met her future husband Bill, and was married on October 7, 1961. Church was an integral part of her life, and she made sure it was the heart of her family. Bobbie’s Christian faith and her selfless love to her husband and to her children was her greatest gift. She was always there supporting, guiding, and encouraging “do what you think is best,” always knowing their Christian faith let them know what that best would be.
On July 29, 2023, blessed by the Lord as family surrounded her and sang the Doxology, Roberta Pauline “Bobbie” Scheuer, wife, mother, aunt, grandma, great-grandma, dear friend, child of Christ was peacefully called to her eternal home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ after a sudden, brief battle with cancer at the age of 81. The heavenly chorus just got more beautiful. To God be the glory.
Funeral services for Bobbie will be on Saturday, Aug. 5, with a visitation starting at 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 210 E. Pleasant St., Oconomowoc. Burial will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Bobbie wanted memorials to go to support the ministries of music, LWML, or Stephens Ministry at St. Paul’s Oconomowoc. The ministry that was dearest to Bobbie was Stephen Ministry. Stephen Ministers are congregation members trained to offer care to people who are hurting. Bobbie used her gifts to minister to many people; some of those who she ministered to came to visit and minister to Bobbie in her final days. If your heart moves you to minister to those who are hurting, please go to https://www.stephenministries.org.
“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our affliction, so that we may be able to comfort those who are in any affliction, with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God.”
2 Corinthians 1:3-4
