BOCA RATON, FLA.
Roger Joseph Amidei
April 27, 1930 - June 9, 2023
Roger Joseph Amidei of Boca Raton, Florida, died Friday, June 9, 2023, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc at the age of 93. Roger was born on April 27, 1930, in Highland Park, Ill. Roger was a 1st-generation Italian American born to parents Guido and Anita (Ugolini) Amidei.
Roger is predeceased by his wife, Dee (McFarland), married for 55 loving years.
Roger graduated from Missouri Valley College with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He was an early entrepreneur, owning and running the day-to-day business at Roger’s Tire Service in Waukesha. He expanded his business by repurposing a portion of the city dump, adding mini storage units, a new trend at the time. He also bought a gas station in the early ‘70s to complement his tire service and named it after his wife, “Dee’s Self Service.” Roger was an avid golfer both at Merrill Hills Country Club in Waukesha as well as in Boca Raton.
Roger will be sadly missed by his children, Jim (Kathie) Amidei of Nashotah, David (Cindy) Amidei of Libertyville, Ill., and Susan (Michael) Pestrak of Fort Myers, Fla.; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass for Roger will be held on Friday, June 30, at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony on the Lake Catholic Church, W280-N2101 Prospect Ave. (Highway SS off Interstate 94), Pewaukee, WI 53072. A visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service at the church. A luncheon, then burial, will immediately follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Anthony on the Lake Faith Formation Endowment or the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.