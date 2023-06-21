Tishomingo, Miss.
Roger Rohloff
Sept. 22, 1937-Dec. 1, 2022
Roger Rohloff, 85, of Tishomingo, Miss., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Miss. Roger was born in Milwaukee and raised in Waukesha. Later in life, he moved his family to Tustin, Calif., and in 2007 he moved to Mississippi.
He loved flying his remote-control airplanes, and family time. Roger was a member of Tishomingo Baptist Church and will be missed by all who knew him.
Roger is survived by his wife of 20 years, Peggy Pruitt Rohloff; his sister, Verene Cirillo (Emil) of Waukesha; his brother, Carl Rohloff (Kathleen) of Brookfield; his children, Sam Rohloff of Laguna Beach, Calif., Vicki Baker (Dan) of Mechanicsburg, Pa., and Sue Prescott (Mark) of Monarch Beach, Calif.; and grandchildren; great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 40 years, Nancy Rohloff; and his parents, Frank and Helen Rozak Rohloff.