WAUKESHA

Ronald A. Bouley

Nov. 18, 1954 — Feb. 4, 2022

Ronald A. Bouley, age 67, of Waukesha, passed away on Feb. 4, 2022.

He is survived by his father, Dave Bouley; brother Lynn (Colleen) Bouley; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by Sue.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, with funeral services at 7 p.m.

Ron was an active volunteer at the Waukesha Food Pantry and with H.A.W.S. for many years. Church and Chapel Funeral Home in Brookfield is assisting the family with arrangements.

Recommended for you