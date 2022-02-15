WAUKESHA
Ronald A. Bouley
Nov. 18, 1954 — Feb. 4, 2022
Ronald A. Bouley, age 67, of Waukesha, passed away on Feb. 4, 2022.
He is survived by his father, Dave Bouley; brother Lynn (Colleen) Bouley; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by Sue.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, with funeral services at 7 p.m.
Ron was an active volunteer at the Waukesha Food Pantry and with H.A.W.S. for many years. Church and Chapel Funeral Home in Brookfield is assisting the family with arrangements.