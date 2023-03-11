Ronald A. Krause
Feb. 8, 1947 — March 8, 2023
Ronald A. Krause was born Feb. 8, 1947, and died unexpectedly March 8, 2023.
Ron is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lois M. Krause; his sons Aaron (Carrie) and Robert (Shannon); and his four grandchildren, Anthony, Ben, Emma and Beckett. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Warren (Shelley) Curry; his brothers Dennis (Sherry) Krause, David (Karen) Krause and William (Marcia) Yedinak; his sister Barbara (Javier) Solis; and many wonderful nieces, nephews and friends.
Ron worked at Amron Corporation in Waukesha for 33 years and was union president. He retired from Walters Tool Company in 2013 and enjoyed a great retirement. Ron was caring, loving and always the person who tried to help those in need. He loved his family, fishing, deer hunting, reading, his cats, all things Irish and Notre Dame football. He will be greatly missed.
We would like to thank the Waukesha Fire and Rescue team and all of the doctors, nurses and hospital staff at Waukesha Memorial Hospital for their outstanding care.
A celebration of life will be Saturday, March 18, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Yonke and Son Funeral Home, 205 Prospect Ave., Pewaukee.
Yonke and Son Funeral Home is serving the family. Visit online at www.yonkefuneralhome.com or call (262) 691-1900.