Ronald A. Sandstrom
Ronald A. Sandstrom, 85, passed away on August 11, 2023.
He was born on a farm near Rewey. He graduated in 1960 from UW-Platteville with a degree in engineering. He married Loretta (Letty) Ferrell in Platteville on June 18, 1960. He spent his entire career with Industrial Risk Insurers, retiring in 1998 while living in New Jersey. Upon retirement, he and Letty moved to Germantown.
Traveling was a lifelong love of his. He and Letty had traveled to all 50 states and numerous foreign countries. He also enjoyed nature, playing cards, golfing, watching the Packers, mystery shows and most of all, spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Letty; their three children, Linda (Greg) Johnson of Cedarburg, Craig (Cindy) Sandstrom of South Carolina, and Debra (Mike) Blodgett of Germantown; eight grandchildren, Alice, Natalie, Theresa, Jordan, Emily, James, Matthew and Lizzie; and one great-grandchild, Oliver.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Alice, and his two brothers, Eugene and Leonard.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 16, at 10 a.m., with funeral services at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon at Schmidt-Bartelt Funeral Home, N84-W17937 Menomonee Ave., Menomonee Falls. In honor of Ron's love for the Packers, please wear Packer clothes. Burial will be at Sunnyside Cemetery in Lannon.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Menomonee Falls is serving the family. For more information, call 262-251-3630 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.