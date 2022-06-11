MUKWONAGO
Ronald C. Kurowski
May 28, 1946 — June 3, 2022
Ronald C. Kurowski, 76, of Mukwonago, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 3, 2022, of head injuries sustained in a fall at his home on April 8, 2022.
Ronald was born in Milwaukee on May 28, 1946, to Richard and Bernice (Bohn) Kurowski. He was a 1964 graduate of Pius XI HS, a 1968 graduate of UW-Stevens Point, a Vietnam War veteran who served in the U.S. Army before starting a 39-year career with the Wisconsin DNR as a park naturalist for the Kettle Moraine State Forest-Southern Unit near Eagle. He was instrumental in founding their Friends Group, The Kettle Moraine Natural History Association, and was still actively involved at the time of his accident. The organization has been actively documenting, preserving, and restoring natural resources and state history for future generations to enjoy.
Ronald, a lifelong Catholic, was very proud of his Catholic faith and a dedicated member of the St. Pius V Roman Catholic Chapel in Mukwonago, where he served as an usher for many years.
Ronald is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Kathryn; their three loving sons, Patrick (Amanda), Daniel (Elizabeth) and Timothy (Liz); and their 10 cherished grandchildren, Tyler, Ashley, Matthew, Ania, Alissa, Luke, Emma, Sam, Liam and Natalie. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Tullis, as well as nieces, nephews, in-laws, and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Karen Jaskowski; and his brothers-in-law Gerald Jaskowski and Michael Tullis.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 17, at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Mukwonago with a Rosary from 6:30-7 p.m. A Requiem High Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday June 18, at St. Pius V Chapel, 425 Grand Ave., Mukwonago, followed by burial at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Mukwonago.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. Pius V Chapel, Mukwonago, or the Kettle Moraine Natural History Association.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.