OCONOMOWOC
Ronald D. Plymesser
Aug. 9, 1946 - June 26, 2023
Ronald Dean Plymesser was born in Oconomowoc on August 9, 1946, and found eternal peace in Oconomowoc on Monday, June 26, 2023. He passed away peacefully with his wife, Sherrill, holding his hand, and his kids and grandkids by his side.
He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife, Sherrill Plymesser; his kids, Deana Plymesser, Nicole (Plymesser) Mendoza, Brent Plymesser, Shelly (Plymesser) Schuh, John Plymesser and James (Laura ) McClusky; his grandchildren, Anthony Cole, Lucia and Jayden Mendoza, Makenzye Bond, Andrew Plymesser, Autumn Schuh, Aleah Frieders, Kaitlyn (Ryan) Johnson, Shannon and Morgan; Sean's children, Jordyn, Ayden, Chayce and Lilly Plymesser; his great grandchildren, Lukey Mendoza, Blake and Noah Johnson, Baylor, Harker and Clara; a brother, Roger; sisters, Debbie and Jeannette; a special cousin, Reesa Plymesser; and special friend, Anthony Toney. He will be dearly missed by his beloved dog and best friend, Bella.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, John and Margaret Plymesser; his son, Sean Plymesser; and his brothers, Alvin, Gerald and Richard Plymesser.
Ron loved fishing, boating and camping. He just loved being on the water anytime he could. He loved hanging out with his family and friends, and most of all he loved hanging out with his dearly beloved dog, Bella, and he loved giving treats to his granddog, Ace (aka Harry).
He also loved helping family and friends, whenever he could. He was a very loving and giving person.
We all have beautiful memories of all the wonderful things he’s done for us and all the fun times we’ve had together. Rest in peace sweetheart. We all love you and miss you dearly. I can’t wait for the day when we will be together again. I would also like to give a very special thanks to everyone at AngelsGrace Hospice who took such wonderful care of him and helped him to pass peacefully! Ronald will be dearly missed, but never forgotten! All of my heart went to heaven with my husband when he died. He was my true love and best friend, and will always be by my side!
At Ron’s request for no funeral, the family held a private tribute for him at home.
Cremation Society of Milwaukee is serving the family.