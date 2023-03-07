WESTFIELD
Ronald Keith Warren
May 10, 1941 - March 2, 2023
Ronald Keith Warren, 81, of Westfield, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, March 2, 2023. He was born on May 10, 1941, in the Township of Genesee, to Gaylord and Harriet (Sayles) Warren.
Ronald, Ron, Ronnie, Uncle Ron, Bud, PaPa, Dad and Pa... need we say more. All who knew Ron, knew a man of humor, laughter, jokes, a man always making someone smile or laugh and just a plain joy to be around. With all his jokes aside, Ron, proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Ron went on to work at Amron Corporation in Waukesha, following his military career and that's where he met the love of his life, Lupeta, of 52 years. He retired from Amron Corp after 37 years and later on in life enjoyed a part time job as a security officer at Ho-Chunk Casino in Baraboo. Moving up north, to be closer to his kids and grandkids, Ron loved hunting and spending time outdoors with his son, Ronaldo and joining him years later, his beloved grandsons, Nate and Tyler and his granddaughter, Salina. Ron would enjoy attending his granddaughters Joella and Bryanna's horse shows along with his daughter, Coryna, a past time he once himself enjoyed. Ron and Lupe vacationed to many destinations across the country and he was always up for a trip to a casino. Ron was full of life, a hardworking family man, who was loved by all and will be deeply missed. He shined a light upon all who met him.
Ron is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lupeta; son, Ronaldo (Van) Warren; daughter, Coryna (Aaron) Winkler; grandchildren, Nathaniel (Kayla) Winkler, Tyler Warren, Salina Warren, Bryanna Winkler, Joella Winkler, and we can't leave out his newest Chihuahua, Chico, and many more family and friends.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents; his sister, Gayle Brunner (Warren); and nephew, Brian Brunner.
A Celebration of Ron’s Life will be held at Oxford VFW Post #6003, N3250 1st Drive, Oxford, Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Military honors will be at 2 p.m. for all who want to attend.
