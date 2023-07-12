ASHIPPUN
Ronald Ralph Boesel
May 1, 1933 - July 9, 2023
Ronald (Ron) Ralph Boesel, age 90, of Ashippun, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Ron was born on May 1, 1933, in Milwaukee, to Walter and Eleanor (Arndt) Boesel.
Ron married the love of his life, Janis (Jan) Audrey (Thelen) Boesel, on October 6, 1956, in Milwaukee, and built their first home and raised a family in New Berlin. Furthermore, Ron served in the Army from 1953 to 1955. Ron then worked his entire career for DeBelak Brothers in Milwaukee for 39 years.
Ron loved spending time growing up at the Boesel family cottage on Army Lake in East Troy. Later Ron and Jan bought their land by Lake Lucerne in Wautoma, where they built their family get-away place and made many family memories. Ron loved hunting, fishing, gardening, cutting grass, and watching football and the Green Bay Packers.
Ron is survived by his wife, Jan, of 66 years; his children Deb (Jim) Mueller, Jeff Boesel, Rich (Danni) Boesel and John (Angela) Boesel; his grandchildren, Brandon Boesel, Chelsea (Adam) Irwin, Jason Mueller, Taylor Boesel-Bresina (Alex) and Amber Boesel; and his great-grandchildren, Brayden Irwin and Camden Irwin. Ron is also survived by his sister, Carol Markiewicz Slonaker (Larry Slonaker), Donald Thelen (brother-in-law), and many special nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Eleanor Boesel; father/mother-in law, Ken and Audrey Thelen; siblings, Lois Bestel and Marvin Boesel; and in-laws Ron Markiewicz, Eugene Bestel and Pat Thelen.
Family visitation for Ron will be held at Thelen Funeral Home, W309-S4840 Commercial Drive, North Prairie, WI 53153 (located near corner of Highway 83 and Highway 59), on August 4, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. to gather and share memories. A service will follow visitation at 5:30 p.m.
A private cemetery memorial service will be held at a later day when Ron will be united with Jan when the Lord brings them into eternal life together at St. John’s Lutheran Church and Cemetery in Ashippun.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the family. For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory, or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.