WAUKESHA
Ronald ‘Ron’ A. Dahl
July 13, 1956 — Feb. 15, 2022
Ronald Dahl of Waukesha died on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at the age of 65. He was born in Minneapolis, Minn., on July 13, 1956, the son of Al and Joyce Dahl. Ron worked at Husco and Hi Ranger. Ron enjoyed golfing, bowling, and spending time with family. He was a die-hard Viking and Twins fan. He enjoyed watching all sports on TV. You could always see him with a smile on his face.
He will be sadly missed by his partner for 20 years, Jenny Carlson; his mother Joyce; and his four brothers, Richard (Laurie), Randall (Sue), Timothy and Thomas (Wendy).
He was preceded in death by his father, Al Dahl. There will be a memorial service and lunch-in at Living Word Lutheran Church, 3140 Saylesville Road, Waukesha, at 1 p.m. on March 12. There will be no visitation beforehand.