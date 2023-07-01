NEW BERLIN
Ronald ‘Ron’ H. Thur
Ronald “Ron” H. Thur of New Berlin, formerly of Waukesha, died on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the age of 87.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 7, from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. The funeral Mass will follow at 3 p.m.
Please see Wednesday's edition or www.randledable.com for the complete obituary.
