WAUKESHA
Ronald ‘Ron’ H. Thur
June 25, 1936 - June 29, 2023
Ronald “Ron” H. Thur of Waukesha died on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the age of 87. He was born in Milwaukee on June 25, 1936, the son of Herman P. and Marion (nee Baggeler) Thur. Ron was a proud alumni of Messmer High School and Marquette University.
On October 18, 1958, he married the love of his life, Carol A. Deuster; she preceded him in death on April 13, 2021. Together they were longtime members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waukesha. Over the years, he was an active volunteer in various parish and community organizations and activities. Ron was a longtime blood donor and an avid sports fan, especially for Marquette, Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, strong work ethic and deep faith. Ron was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He will be sadly missed by his children, Laurie Thur of New Berlin, Joe (Corey) Thur of Mukwonago, Tim (Suzette) Thur of Milwaukee, Tina (Scott) Kennedy of Wauwatosa and Jenni (Kevin) Wolfe of Waukesha; his grandchildren, Josh Thur, Tyler (Margaret) Thur, Simon, Grace and Gabbie Kennedy, and Megan and Hannah Wolfe; and great-grandchildren, Jada and Jalen Thur. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents and wife of 62 years, Carol, he was preceded in death by his sister Patricia Mader.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 7, from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. The funeral Mass will follow at 3 p.m.
Memorials in Ron’s name are appreciated to the Blood Center, 2111 Springdale Road, Waukesha, WI 53186, or St. Mary’s Catholic Church (address above).
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.