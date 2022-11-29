OCONOMOWOC
Rosalie Jean Juneau
Sept. 12, 1927 - Nov. 24, 2022
Rosalie Jean Juneau, 95, of Oconomowoc, passed away on November 24, 2022.
Rosalie was born on September 12, 1927, to John and Teckla (Stolpa) Czarnecki in South Milwaukee.
In 1946, Rosalie met Victor Juneau at a bowling alley and convinced him to walk her home that night - they were together ever since. They embraced life and cherished their time together. Their relationship was the cornerstone of the family they built.
Rosalie and Victor went on to have 13 children: Michael, Donald, David (Sherry), Shirley (Richard) Bright, Debra, Mark (Joyce), Shelley (Jim) McGillem, Mary (Ron) Radmer, John, James (Carol), Victoria (Richard) Doudna, William (Angie) and Christina (Randy). Together they have left a legacy of love, family and community.
Rosalie and Victor loved dancing and bowling together. They would find a place to go dancing or bowled in a league almost every weekend. Her favorite trip was when Victor surprised her in Las Vegas when she was there for a National Bowling Tournament. This was one of their rare trips without children. She always cherished that time for the two of them alone and it was especially important as this trip occurred shortly before Victor died.
Rosalie was a member of the American Legion Post 294 and served various offices with the Women’s Auxiliary. She loved going out to eat and would jump at the chance for her children to take her out to breakfast or lunch. Rosalie loved crafting, reading and classic country western music. But there is nothing that Rosalie loved more than just spending time with her children. Her greatest joys were seeing them together, hearing their stories and listening to their laughter. She was surrounded by those things in her passing. She got her one last Thanksgiving with all her family around her before she was ready to go.
Rosalie was predeceased by husband, Victor; son John; grandsons Mitch and Jacob; her parents; and brothers Lawrence, Kenneth, Raymond and sister Ruth. Rosalie’s legacy lives on in her numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and all those who met and loved her. She deeply loved her family and was always so thankful to have them visit her and keep in contact. She touched the lives of so many people. She will truly be missed and will never, ever be forgotten.
There will be a time of gathering on Saturday, December 17, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha. Memorial Service to follow at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc, who cared for both Rosalie and her children with tremendous compassion in her last days.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.