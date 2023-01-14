Rosanne M. Day
Rosanne M. Day (nee Krebsbach) found peace on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the age of 83.
She is survived by her children Thomas “Tod” Day (Andrea Houseman) and Dianne Day (Doug Epker); her grandchildren Nathan Lueck, Leah Lueck and Hannah Lueck; her great-grandchild Gunner; and her siblings Janet Loffredo, Michael Krebsbach and Lesley Gramling. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her sister Judy Zieher.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12 p.m. noon on Saturday, January 21, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 930 Main St. (Highway ES), Mukwonago.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to donor’s choice are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.