WAUKESHA
Rose Pawlak (Hood)
Sept. 9, 1953 - Aug. 31, 2022
Rose Pawlak (Hood), 69 years old, of Waukesha, passed away Wednesday August 31, 2022.
Rose was born on September 9, 1953, in Milwaukee.
Rose was kind and caring to those close to her. Rose was never afraid to speak what was on her mind, but would be there for someone if needed. Rose spent her younger years with her family, and her working years helping others and businesses clean and take care of their buildings.
She enjoyed spending time with her cats Hotdog and Stella, who were her loving companions. She also enjoyed feeding animals outside her window so she could see them up close. She will be missed greatly.
Rose was preceded in death by her father Albert Hood; mother Florence Hood; son Jason Sodemann; husband Arne Pawlak; brother Leroy Hood; sisters; Ora Ensley, Marianne Deal and Arlene Pavlekovich; and other numerous aunts and uncles
She is survived by children Brian Simo (Ashley), Heather Mock (Ryan), Xochil Martinez and Robert Hood; grandchildren Sebastian, Schuyler, Dominick, Joshua, Christian, Milo, Samantha (Anthony) and Jacob (Kristine); great-grandchildren Ella, Sullivan, Mara, Adriana and Lincoln; and nephew Daniel (Becky) Deal.
Visitation will be held at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Service will be from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Family will be having a fellowship at The Eagles Club, 709 N. Grandview Blvd., Waukesha, from 2:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.