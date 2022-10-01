SULLIVAN
Rosemary ‘Muffie’ Traver
July 31, 1941 — September 28, 2022
Rosemary “Muffie” Traver was a loving wife to Hank and mother to Mary Beth, John, Jackie and Janet. She was grandmother to Jessica, Megan, Adam, Andy, Blayke, Mitchell, Spencer and McKenna. And she was blessed to be great-grandmother to Beau, Noah, Briggs, JR, Havyn, and Caleb. She was first a sister to 11 siblings and survived only by Sister Mary Michael Majeskie and finally, a friend to many. She passed into glory with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 28, 2022 at the age of 81. Rosemary was born to Lawrence and Mary Majeskie on July 31, 1941. She met her husband, Henry “Hank” Traver, while working with him at Milwaukee Cheese in 1962 and later married on June 27, 1964. Together, they raised 4 children and lived in North Prairie. Rosemary worked for Waukesha County for 20 years at the Northview Hospital where she never missed a day of work. Following Hank’s career in law enforcement and the state of Wisconsin, they moved to Texas in 1996 near their son John and daughter Janet and their families. They returned to Wisconsin in 2018 where they retired in Sullivan and have lived with their daughter Jackie and her family.
Most important to Rosemary was her faith in God and all things family. She was active in her church, recently at St. Mary’s Help of Christians Catholic Church in Sullivan, where she had just started a “Sunday Social” outreach. She loved antiquing, rummaging, crafting, gardening and her Chihuahua dogs.
The family would like to especially thank the medical staff at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee for their incredible care for Rosemary. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at St. Mary’s Help of Christians Catholic Church, W856 Highway 18, Sullivan, WI 53178. Viewing will start at 9:15 a.m., immediately followed by Catholic Mass and graveside burial directly adjacent to the church. The family will have a celebration of life luncheon immediately following the services in the church fellowship hall and invites you to join them. In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration for any donations on Rosemary’s behalf to St. Mary’s Help of Christians Catholic Church.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.