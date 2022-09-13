Rosemary Rehm
Rosemary Rehm was born to eternal life on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at the age of 98.
Rosemary was a devoted wife, a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend. She put God and her family first. Rosemary was an amazing cook, an even better baker, and a skilled seamstress. She loved to sing and took pride in hosting family and friends at both her home and cottage.
She was a big fan of the Brewers, Badgers, and all of her grandchildren’s teams. In her younger years she enjoyed traveling and especially loved her trip to the Holy Land.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Fred, of 66 years; her parents Louis and Anna (nee Deinlein) Heckel; great-grandson Josiah Rehm; brothers Gilbert (Rose), Harold (Lucille), Donald (Alice) and Robert (Ceil); and sisters Ruth (Harold) Voss and Geraldine (Harlow) Kneser.
Rosemary is survived by her children, Rick (Jean) Rehm, Dr. James (Carey) Rehm, Jayne (Dr. Randall) Lambrecht and Mary (Kevin) Motl; grandchildren, Michael (fiancŽe Stephanie) Rehm, Mark (Christa) Rehm, Scot (Kimberly) Rehm, Jacob (Amanda) Rehm, Jaime Rehm, Brian (Dr. Kari) Lambrecht, Dr. Erika (Jason) Murphy, Kyle (Lauren) Motl, Amanda Motl and Daniel Motl; and great-grandchildren Gracie, Christian, Kaleb, Sydney, Ryley, Justice, Liberty and Archie. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 18, from 10 a.m. until 10:50 a.m., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., all at St. Luke Catholic Church, 18000 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield, WI 53045, with Fr. Kenneth Augustine presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to AngelsGrace Hospice, N74-W35908 Servants’ Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, Avalon Square, 222 Park Place, Waukesha, WI 53186, or St. Luke Catholic Church.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.