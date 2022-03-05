Roy A. Hackbart
March 25, 1933 — Feb. 24, 2022
Roy A. Hackbart went home to his heavenly father on February 24, 2022. He was born March 25, 1933, in Poynette.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruth Ann Hackbart, and his parents, Roy Hackbart and Verna (Manke) Johnson.
Roy was the dear father of Elizabeth (Arsnow) Hackbart, Jeanne (John Boyle) Hackbart, Robert (Pat) Hackbart, John (Sherry) Hackbart and Mary (Don Scherf) Hackbart. He was the loving grandfather of Eric (Betsy) Arsnow, Jordan (Hannah) Arsnow, Jared (Lindsay) Hackbart, Melissa (Spencer) Harris, Benjamin Hackbart, Kevin Boyle, Matthew (Chelsea) Hackbart, Jacob (Erin) Hackbart, Katherine (Danny) Kieffer, Erica Boyle, Jason Boyle, Joshua Scherf, and Madeline Scherf. He was the loving great-grandfather to Dexter and Paxton Arsnow, Tucker and Adeline Harris, Sawyer, Owen, and Penelope Hackbart, Cooper, Cameron, and Calvin Kieffer, Brookes, Graham, and Kennedy Hackbart. He is survived by sister Shirley Ziegler, brother-in-law Jack (Pat) Charlesworth, brother-in-law John Rodgers, along with many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish, Oconomowoc, on Thursday, March 17. The eulogies will begin at 12:45 p.m. followed immediately by the Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will be in St. Charles Catholic Cemetery, Hartland.
Roy, in his memoirs noted, “I would like to be remembered by my family as one who truly loved his family and who had much enjoyment being a husband, father, and grandfather.”
The family shares appreciation to AngelsGrace Hospice Center, Oconomowoc Hospital, and Shorehaven.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.