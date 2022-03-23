Roy Edward Schneider
Roy Edward Schneider died March 19, 2022, at age 91.
Beloved husband of the late Audrey A. (nee Bloedorn). Dear father of David (Rhonda), Richard, Laurie Reader, Daniel, Susanne (James) Willis and the late Steven (Tammy). Further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Roy was Milwaukee's show drummer, playing 18 summers in the orchestra at the Melody Top Theater. He was a highly respected music contractor and a retired music teacher from Milwaukee Public Schools.
Visitation Friday, March 25, at Harder Funeral Home, 18700 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, from 5-7 p.m. Visitation Saturday at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, N35-W23360 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee, from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pewaukee Area Arts Council High School Scholarship Fund or American Cancer Society appreciated.
