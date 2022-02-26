MILWAUKEE
Rudy ‘Doc’ Szucs
July 20, 1953 — Feb. 14, 2022
Rudy “Doc” Szucs was born in Milwaukee July 20, 1953. He joined the Lord in eternal life on February 14, 2022. Rudy proudly served in the United States Air Force, Air Rescue from 1971 and honorably discharged in 1975.
He was the most loved and cherished husband of 42 years to Rene Szucs; proud and loving father to Jay Szucs and Daniel Szucs. He is survived by his two sisters Edit (Tommy Gerhardt), Erika Varadi and nephew Sandor (Katrina) Gulyas. Rudy was preceded in death by his parents, John and Johanna Szucs, and stepmother Eta Szucs. Rudy had three stepbrothers and a stepsister, four sisters-in-law and three brothers-inlaw; thirteen nieces and nephews, 9 greatnieces and nephews, and great-great-niece and nephew. Not only will he be missed by family but also his cats Brie and his lap cat Cheddar.
Rudy was a toolmaker for 46 years and always loved engineering and science. No matter what Rudy was doing, he would have the Brewers game on in the background if he wasn’t at the game. An avid recycler, Rudy was determined to leave a very small carbon footprint on the world. He absolutely loved shooting darts with his family and sister in-law Helen.
A celebration of his life will be held on March 4, 2022, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 424 Hyde Park Ave., Waukesha, with visitation starting at 2:00 p.m. and service starting at 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the memory of Rudolph J. Szucs to Wounded Warrior Project.