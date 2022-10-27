WATERTOWN
Ruth A. Castillo
May 6, 1943 - Oct. 24, 2022
Ruth A. Castillo, 79, of Watertown, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022.
A funeral mass will take place on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at noon, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Watertown with Father Vincent Brewer officiating. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Friday, October 28, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Ruth Ann Tyler was born May 6, 1943, in Wisconsin Rapids, daughter of Lloyd and Frances (nee Roach) Tyler. On March 18, 1961, Ruth married Genaro Castillo Jr. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waukesha. Together, they raised six children. She worked at Wisconsin Cheeseman in Sun Prairie. Ruth found purpose in volunteering and serving others. Many will remember her for her time spent volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul, Watertown Hospital's front desk, Beverly Terrace, and St. Bernard's Church and school playground. Ruth enjoyed cooking and baking. Saturday's were “taco night,” where even the neighbor kids never left hungry. She was famous for her cherry torte.
Ruth and Genaro were regulars at Main Street Cafe and Culver’s.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Genaro Castillo Jr.; children, Ramona (John Jr.) Mindiola, Karin (Steve) Davis, Mark (Sandra) Castillo Sr., Jennifer (Tom Handeland) Castillo, Sarah (Jeff Hiller) Castillo and Jason Castillo; grandchildren John (Traci) Mindiola III, Jennifer Davis, Ehm (Mark) Castillo Jr., Katie Castillo, Andrea Bell, Andrew (Dawn) Bell, Jacob (Miranda Sullivan) Sellnow, Hollie Sellnow, Mark (Sarah) Humfleet Jr., Ashley Castillo, Dominique Castillo, Nazario Castillo and Franklin Castillo; great-grandchildren, Christian, Julianna, Luke, Kali, Liam, Kyla, Layla, Blake, Macie, Alivia, Leo Jr., Avery, Isabella, Aaron, Samuel, Annie and Savannah; siblings, Mona Heffron, Charles Tyler, Pete Tyler, Betty (Mark) Grams, Sam Tyler, John Tyler and Jackie (Jerry) Stockfish; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Genaro and Antonia (Gomez) Castillo Sr.; granddaughter, Sarah Barse; sisters, Gladys Keller, Sandra Carlin; niece, Kelly Keller; and nephew, Tom Tyler.
Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.