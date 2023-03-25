CARY, N.C.
Ruth Ann Wiedeman Camplin
Sept. 14, 1940 — March 15, 2023
Ruth Ann Camplin, age 82, of Cary, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Born in Waukesha, Wisconsin, she was the son of the late Lester Charles and Gladys Schwoch Wiedeman (Holmquist Chidester). Ruth Ann and her husband, Fred, raised a family of four boys while living in Peoria, Illinois, and moved to Cary, N.C., in 1995.
She is survived by her husband of 61 (8 12-61) years, Frederick Arthur Camplin; son, Chris F. Camplin and wife, Shirley; son, Todd L. Camplin and wife, Holly; son, Matthew D. Camplin and wife, Kristen; grandchildren, Alexis (Kevin), Tayler (Marshall), Vivian, Daniel, Charlie, Katelyn, Patrick, and Caroline; brother Charles (Patricia) Wiedeman. Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Gladys; her son, Darrell Duane; and her brother, Dan Lester.
Ruth Ann graduated in Milwaukee with a degree in nursing and practiced several years as a licensed practical nurse but found her true calling as a wife and mother. Remembered by her husband as the “perfect wife,” Ruth Ann dedicated herself to making a home that was filled with the love of Jesus, home-cooked meals, laughter, and a fun-loving competitive spirit. Her nursing degree proved handy while tending to a household of four boys. Patience, although routinely tested by her boys, love and compassion were the cornerstones of her personality. She was happy to welcome more females into the family with the addition of three daughters-in-law and eventually granddaughters. She cherished each grandchild and shared many special memories with them all.
After losing her son Darrell tragically, Ruth Ann turned to her faith to navigate the waters of grief and later answered the call to shepherd others through loss alongside her husband Fred through the GriefShare program for over 20 years. Ruth Ann was a member of The Shepherd’s Church in Cary, N.C., where she attended the LifeSpring Adult Bible Fellowship Class, she was a member of PEO since 1984, and participated regularly in the Prestonwood Women’s Bible Study and Colonial Book Club.
She loved following the sports of all her boys as they grew up, and more recently following the sports and special events of her grandchildren and pulling for the NC State Wolfpack, whom she adopted as her local team upon moving to North Carolina.
Plans for a memorial service will be forthcoming. Fred Hunter Funeral Home of Hollywood, Fla., (954) 989-1550, is serving the family.