WAUKESHA
Ruth E. Vogel
Sept. 8, 1918 — Jan. 30, 2023
Ruth E. Vogel of Waukesha died on Monday, January 30, 2023, at her home at Linden Court at the age of 104. She was born on September 8, 1918, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Carl and Hermine (Treu) Borgeson.
Ruth was a longtime member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Waukesha. She loved living with her husband George for many years on their 16-acre property on Field Drive, where she maintained a large vineyard, an orchard and smokehouse. Ruth was a proud Republican and active in the Waukesha County Republican Party.
She is survived by her stepdaughter, Judith (Joseph) Sayrs; grandchildren, Christopher (Michelle) Sayrs, Sean (Camilla) Sayrs and Elizabeth (Gregory Proctor) Sayrs; and great-grandchildren, Edric, Corina, Nic, Katie, Gavin, Annika and Livia. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George, in 1992 and her sister.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 11, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Entombment will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery. If desired, memorials in Ruth’s name are appreciated to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 424 Hyde Park Ave., Waukesha, WI 53188.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-5474035 or visit online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message