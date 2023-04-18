KEWAUNEE
Ruth Jeanne Thomas
Nov. 26, 1929 - April 14, 2023
Ruth Jeanne Thomas, 93, Kewaunee, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023, at Kewaunee Health Services.
She was born November 26, 1929, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Luther and Florence (Thacker) Wilkins. Ruth lived in Little Rock before moving to LaCrosse with her parents in 1940. She married Frederick Bergman in Evanston, Ill., on December 15, 1950.
Ruth’s second marriage was to Lloyd Thomas in Las Vegas, Nev., on March 24, 1983, and he preceded her in death on September 1, 2012.
Ruth worked as an office manager for car dealerships in Waukesha from 1962, until she retired in about 1990. In June of 2010, Ruth moved to Algoma with her family.
She enjoyed reading and playing cards with family and friends.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Shary Tiedtke, Algoma; son Rick (Annita) Bergman, Algoma; two stepsons, Dave (Nina) Thomas and Jack (Lynn) Thomas; four grandchildren, Stuart Jensen, Don (Amy Lynn) Jensen, Michelle (John) Hesler and Buddy (Mintra) Bergman; nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; two brothers Sonny (Mary Jane) Wilkins, Kenosha, Ill., and Thomas (Susan) Wilkins, Hot Springs, Arkansas.
She was further preceded in death by her parents and one great-grandson, Tommy Jensen.
Family and friends may gather at the Schinderle Funeral Home, Algoma, on Saturday, April 29, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Schinderle Funeral Home, 920-487-2662, is serving the family. Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Ruth's tribute page at www.schinderlefuneralhome.com.