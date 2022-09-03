Ruth M. Evert (nee Dungey)
May 25, 1937 — Aug. 21, 2022
Ruth M. Evert (nee Dungey) passed away on August 21, 2022, at the age of 85. She was born in Milwaukee on May 25, 1937, to parents Albertus and Hazel Dungey (nee Brown). Ruth worked for and retired from AT& T after many years of service. She was a longtime member of the Waukesha Elks Lodge 400. Her favorite thing to do was attend Friday night fish frys, going out to eat, and spending time with friends and family. She will be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and family.
Ruth will be greatly missed by her husband of 62 years, Walter R. Evert; children Laura (John) Aldrich, Wayne (Paula) Evert and Sandi (Shawn Stangel) Hanson; grandchildren Cara Aldrich, Katrina (Andy) Fox, Clayton (Monique) Hanson and Danielle (Dustin) Garrod; greatgrandchildren Samantha Fox, Colton Hanson, Levi Hanson, Elyse Hanson and Mason Garrod; and her twin sister, Helen (the late John) Mueller.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Albertus, and Hazel; sisters Janice Wilson, Mary Reddish, Lois DeMerritt and Marjorie Tate; son-in-law Kris Hanson; and niece Carol DeMerritt.
The visitation for Ruth will be held on Friday, September 9, from 10 a.m. until the start of services at 12 p.m. at Cesarz Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Easter Seals Wisconsin Camp Wawbeek.
