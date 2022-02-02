WEST BEND
Ruth Marie Jacoby Whyte
Aug. 21, 1921 - Jan. 29, 2022
Ruth Marie Jacoby Whyte, 100, died January 29, 2022, at Cedar Bay West in West Bend. She was born August 21, 1921, in Waukesha, to Robert and Anna Jacoby. She lived most of her life in rural Waukesha.
Ruth was married for 70 years to Gordon H. Whyte, whom she married August 31, 1941. She served as Waukesha County Extension homemaker and treasurer, 4-H club general and project leader, and treasurer for the Quarry School District while a new school was built. She was a member of the Evangelical & Reformed United Church of Christ of Waukesha, their Ladies Aid Society, Peace UCC Church of Kewaskum and the LaBelle Chapter of Easter Star. After retirement they traveled worldwide enjoying, especially cruises and tours.
Her family is thankful of her interest in genealogy. She prepared and presented to each grandchild an extensive book of family history, photographs and clippings dating back several generations. In addition to many quilts, sewn and knitted items.
Lake Buckatabon, Conover, Wisconsin, was a special respite for her. She enjoyed the cabin with friends and family for over 85 years.
Survivors include, G. Kenneth Whyte (Diana) of Conover, Carolyn R. Barthel (James) of Oshkosh and Sherrie A. Anderson (Scott) of Balsam Lake. She has seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon; two brothers, Richard and Edward Jacoby; and one sister, Lois Ann Randall.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, at the Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095. Visitation will be offered from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Interment will follow at Washington County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kewaskum UCC, 343 First St., Kewaskum, WI 53040, or Buckataban Lakes Association, Inc., P.O. Box 133, Conover, WI 54519.
Special thanks to Cedar Community Health Care and Hospice for their caring support.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit online at www.phillipfuneralhome.com.