NEW BERLIN
Ruth Marie Seeley-Scheel
Nov. 30,1938 — Feb. 9, 2022
“Nana Ruda will paint the skies!
Ruth Marie Seeley-Scheel was born November 30,1938, in Galena, Ill. Loved and gently tended to by her family, she peacefully left this earth on the evening of February 9, 2022. “In a party of 1,000 people you would always know Ruth was there.” Ruth, a.k.a. Nana Ruda or Rudacakes, lived big and bold. “Her love for her family shone from her like a beacon. She had a generous heart and a steamship of talent, that’s more than a boat load!” Sporting wildly-asymmetric blue eyeglasses and silver spiky hair, Rudacakes was mischievous, sassy, playful and kind. She laughed generously, and created ease for others with her wide-open heart. Nana Ruda was a one-of-a-kind gift to humanity, willing to stand out in a crowd in garb, voice or deed. She would often be found with laced up high-tops, front-and-center of a Nia aerobics class. She would emanate radiant joy as she would cluck, prance and kick — and in bodily movement no way resemble what was being presented to the class. This was Rudacakes!
An artist to the core, all was transformed by Ruth's touch. She embraced beauty both in form and heart. Her home was a magical place of fairies, full of inimitable objects of art, fancy and wonder. Her artistry was a part of her everyday life as well as her vocation. From dough and denim, grommets and garments, frogs and folk-critters, she embellished — and relished — in the realm of creation! Addressing and “arting” her Christmas card envelopes was an annual expression of creativity, love and joy. In her last week upon this solid ground she reflected on this tradition with her husband, with a knowing glint in her eye: “I think those may be the last ones. Time to try something different.” For Ruth, not to express art, whatever that may be “… is like losing your soul.” Her artistry also danced in the form of a mentor, teacher and transformer of hearts. With clarity and conviction, she guided souls to their highest expression. She was not one to pale in the face of hard or messy inner work as she faced her own demons and helped others in doing the same. “We are all going to heal.” In her younger years, Ruth created a pathway of healing for sober souls and their recovering families through dry social activities, creating what became known as Program Pioneers.
Ruth was reverent and irreverent. Were you a chipmunk peeking through her glorious garden filled with hostas, sculptures and other delights, you would find her each morning offering prayers. Then, in an act of honoring the land, its resources and life-sustaining sustenance, she would make a cornmeal offering back to the sacred soil where she stood. On the flip side she would find no shame licking her plate clean in a restaurant or at the end of her life declaring “Calgon, take me away!”
Whether in her own neighborhood or the larger playing field of life, she was a leader who always showed up with a warm smile and spunk. “Nana Ruda was magic! She created magic! Showing up at the Prairie Hill Waldorf School she brought grandeur and vision to every project, play, and festival.” To the school children she was a Grand-nana to all. “When I was little, Nana Ruda was always in school. I would sit on the brown bench and she would sit with me or offer a gentle “hello.” She was my best customer at the Yuletide Festival — I was selling chocolate!” Stepping into the greater community, Ruth’s last hurrah was championing the preservation of beauty in Western New Berlin. Demonstrating the power of a few souls standing strong, “Ruth was a force that successfully informed and motivated the community to defeat the threat to New Berlin posed by the Waukesha Water project.”
Sage counsel and laughter filled her home in those final cherished days. Loving souls stepped forward to touch her and be touched by her. “What you give is unburdened love; clean, safe and fun.” Ruth’s eyes filled with tears upon hearing these words. “Tears washing out pain. I’ll let you know (if this is true) tonight!” Nana Ruda’s final days were days of healing for all. Prayers were offered up from a world-wide network of family, friends and those who knew her through an association or reputation. Blessed food arrived in droves as those both on and not on the “meal-train” were inspired to nourish and nurture, to honor and bless. Her family offers thanks to all who held Ruth and her transition in their consciousness, prayers and in acts of service. As food, friends and family arrived she declared “I’ve decided to have an impromptu party!” Nana Ruda wanted her life celebrated not mourned! Do you have a story or picture to share? Please post it on Ruth's Memorial Page at mykeeper.com/profile/RuthScheel/.
Ruth rises to join the souls of her departed parents, Emily and Hugh Seeley, and her elder brothers, Fred and Jim Seeley. Remaining in the wake of Ruth’s joy are her husband of 62 years, Richard (Dick) Scheel, and their children Willow (Lori) Kushler, Todd Scheel, and Julie Szyba; their grandchildren, Ethan Szyba, Chandan Kushler, and Aaron Szyba; sons-in-law Chris Szyba, Cliff Kushler; daughter-in-law Katarína Scheel; sister Eleanor Seeley; nephews and nieces, Susan Seeley, Dan and Eric Pauli, Zoe, Ray, Mara, Karla and Scott Seeley In the presence of family, a private honoring of her life was held in her home after her passing. At her request she will be cremated and placed upon the unceded lands of the indigenous peoples. A Celebration of Life will be held in June of 2022. Details will be posted on her Memorial Page Ruth's Memorial Page at mykeeper.com/profile/Ruth-Scheel/. Click on Events tab. “Were you to put Ruth’s funeral urn on a mantle, I guarantee it will rattle off!”
While flowers are welcomed, the family welcomes donations in support of the Prairie Hill Waldorf School. You can donate at: prairiehillwaldorf.org/donate/.
Note: Each of the above quotes was spoken or written the last week of Ruth’s life. Quotes from family and friends are in regular type. Italicized quotes are from Ruth.