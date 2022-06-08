MUKWONAGO
Ryan Keith Paetow
A beautiful light was dimmed when Ryan Keith Paetow, age 35, of Mukwonago, unexpectedly passed away on May 31, 2022.
He will be deeply missed and forever loved by his wife, Whitney, and their children Anavae, Jesse, and Olivia; parents, Lisa Albritton (Tom) and Todd (Michelle) Paetow; siblings, Andrew, Thomas, Trevor, Michael, Courtney and Lindsay; in addition to his Grams, Barbara Stark. Ryan is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.
Ryan was preceded in death by grandparents and beloved dog Kramer.
Ryan attended Missouri Valley JATC and after years of hard work he graduated and became a certified electrical substation technician. Ryan was a proud member of IBEW Local Union 2150 where he served as a vice president on RENEW. He took immense pride in being a part of the brotherhood. Ryan was currently working at MJ Electric where he had just been promoted to foreman and received his white hat. Ryan worked countless hours and traveled many miles across the United States to provide for his wife and children. He was dedicated to giving Whitney and their children the best life possible.
In keeping with Ryan’s loving and generous spirit, it was his decision to be an organ donor upon his death, so the family honored his wishes. In our tragedy, Ryan gave life and hope to others.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 10, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the funeral service to follow at 7 p.m.
The family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, UW Organ and Tissue Donation, and Church and Chapel of Waukesha for their amazing care and support.