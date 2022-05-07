Ryan Richard Schueller
Dec. 21, 1984 — April 30, 2022
Ryan Richard Schueller celebrated his heavenly birthday in his home surrounded by his devoted wife and loving family on Saturday, April 30, 2022, after a heroic battle with colon cancer. He was born in Milwaukee on December 21, 1984, to parents Gary and Barbara (nee Herman) Schueller. Ryan was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Carly (nee Heuer) Schueller on June 9, 2012.
Ryan’s legacy lives on proudly through the successful business he so effortfully built and the beautiful family he created. Left to cherish Ryan’s memory and carry on his legacy is Ryan’s wife Carly, and their three beautiful children whom he loved with every ounce of his being, Ava Rae (9), Audrey Lynn (6), and Rhett Richard (1); his loving parents, Gary and Barbara Schueller, his sisters Ashley (Andy) Kasten and Alissa (Mark) Sobczyk; his grandmothers Janet Herman and Carol Schueller; his beloved in-laws Richard and Joan Heuer; sisters-in-law Sarah Heuer and Sandra (Timothy) Knurr; and by his adoring nieces and nephews, Brooklyn, Jeremiah, Blake, Lily, and Kayla. Ryan is further survived by his devoted aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, employees, customers, and many other loved ones. He was preceded in death by both his grandfathers, Sydney Herman and Norman Schueller, and his aunt Deborah Wilcox.
Ryan was a 2003 graduate from Waukesha South High School. While in high school Ryan took a job at a small local towing company, along with pursuing his mechanical career at his dad’s diesel engine repair shop in Waukesha. In October of 2005, he purchased this small Towing Company, known as AM Towing Inc. out of Big Bend, and there the adventure began. Ryan expanded to include diesel engine truck and trailer repair and the purchase of his first heavy-duty tow truck in 2007, which led him to become an active and dedicated member of the Wisconsin Towing Association. Soon thereafter he purchased the current tow yard and repair facility in 2012 along with expanding the business into Walworth County, adding a second location and purchase of a repair facility there in 2014. It was 2017 when Ryan fulfilled his childhood dream of building a brand-new repair shop at the Big Bend location. Although nothing came easily, Ryan diligently alongside his wife, Carly, family, friends and the community he served were able to grow the company to what it is today. Ryan’s legacy of dedication, honesty and integrity will be continued.
Ryan was an avid sportsman, the tradition of conserving game and land was very important to Ryan and he instilled these values in his children early on. Ryan enjoyed all the family time spent up north, boating, four wheeling and especially walleye fishing on the Wisconsin River, a tradition started with his grandfather that has carried on through the generations. Ryan never turned down a Friday night fish fry, an ice cold bottle of Miller High Life or an opportunity to insert sarcasm into someone’s day.
Ryan was larger than life, a friend to many, a staple in our community, an honorable man who was always living life full speed ahead, and never letting fear get the best of him even in times of weakness. They say the best way to honor one’s life is to be more like them and we believe everyone could be a little bit more like Ryan.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Ryan’s Home Away from Home, AM Towing Inc., W230-S7085 Guthrie School Road, Big Bend, WI 53103. More details to be found on social media outlets. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Southeastern Youth Trap League which was an organization Ryan supported for many years. It was important to Ryan to promote and educate the future sportsmen. Please send memorials to S91-W22915 Milwaukee Avenue, Big Bend, WI 53103, in honor of Ryan.
Carly and family would like to offer their most sincere thanks and gratitude to Dr. Hake and team at the UW Cancer Center at ProHealth Care. While Ryan was not always the easiest patient at times with his stubborn ways, the team embraced every challenge or roadblock at full throttle. Even on Ryan’s worst days, he still made the staff laugh and smile. An extra special thank-you to his favorite nurse and buddy “Jess,” you understood Ryan from the beginning and for that we are forever grateful.
“Rainbows are a sign that someone you love has made it to heaven.”
