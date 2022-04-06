NORTH PRAIRIE
Sally Ann (Bauer) Burbank
Oct. 26, 1943 - April 2, 2022
Sally Ann (Bauer) Burbank, age 78, of North Prairie, passed away with her loving family at her side on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Sally was born on October 26, 1943, in Milwaukee, to Lester and Delores (Lihrman) Bauer. She married George T. Burbank in November 1960 in Muskego.
Sally was an in-take counselor for many years working for the Addiction Resource Council and she loved helping people and families thru troubling times. She enjoyed needle point, quilting and gardening. She most especially enjoyed her time with family and friends and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, George; her children, Scott (Brandi) Burbank of Ripon, Deborah Demory of Oconomowoc and Andy (Christa) Burbank of Waukesha; her sister, Susan Winn of Goodland, Ind.; her brother, Dave (Ann) Schleichert of North Prairie; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Lester and Delores Bauer; her niece, Melissa Durflinger; her stepsister, Lori Phersen; her stepbrother, Kurt Schleichert; and her stepfather, Elroy Schleichert.
A private family celebration of Sally’s life was held.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions can be directed to Hebron House of Hospitality, 1166 Quial Court, Suite 400, Pewaukee, WI 53072; www.hebronhouse.org).
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the Burbank family. For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.