WAUKESHA
Sally H. Prust (nee Jarvis)
Feb. 11, 1933 - June 4, 2023
Sally H. Prust (nee Jarvis), a lifelong Waukesha resident, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 90. She fought a long and hard battle with Wegener’s Disease.
She was born in Waukesha on February 11, 1933 the daughter of Dr. David J. and Mary E. Jarvis. Sally worked many various occupations over the years, but her most rewarding job was being a mother. As a native of Waukesha she found it the perfect place to raise her four children. Sally enjoyed lunching with her girlfriends and family and she always ensured the holidays were spectacular. She enjoyed 53 years together with her loving and devoted husband Richard.
She will be sadly missed by her husband Richard, her children, David (Sandy) Otto of Colorado, Diane (Scott) Taetsch of Gleason, Denise (Steven) Klopp of Minneapolis and Donald Otto of Pewaukee; her grandchildren, DJ, Chris, Joseph, Patrick, Cody and Sydni and great-granddaughter Bailey. She is further survived by her siblings, JoAnne Menick, David (Nancy) Jarvis and Theresa Thuemling; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her sister Mary Lou Quisenberry.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the nurses and staff at AngelsGrace Hospice for their care and kindness.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. until the 1:00 p.m. funeral Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials in Sally’s name are appreciated to AngelsGrace Hospice.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.