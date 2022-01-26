MENOMONEE FALLS
Sally Joan Webb Ratzsch
June 10, 1927 - Jan. 14, 2022
On Friday, January 14, 2022, Sally Joan Webb Ratzsch passed away peacefully following a brief illness at the age of 94.
Sally will be affectionately remembered by her children, Josef Ratzsch (Jane), Lisa Braun (Tom), Andrew Ratzsch (Florence) and Carrie Collins (James); and as the beloved Grammy to 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Her parents, Wilbur and Helena (nee Cady) Webb, brother Wilbur Webb, husband Karl Ratzsch Jr.; son Karl “Kelly” Ratzsch III, and her grandsons Christopher Stuesser and Josef Ratzsch preceded her in death.
Born on June 10, 1927, Sally grew up in Chicago, Illinois. After graduating from Taft High School, she attended Missouri Valley College, earning an associates degree. She then returned to Chicago to work in advertising at Ruthrauff & Ryan and fashion for Carson Pirie Scott & Co. In 1951, she married Karl Ratzsch, moved to Wisconsin to raise a family, and began volunteering for organizations such as PBS and the Junior League of Milwaukee. Sally was a member of the West Bend Country Club and Desert Forest Golf Club, where she enjoyed bridge groups, golf and socializing with friends. In 1993, Karl and Sally retired to Carefree, Arizona where she lived until returning to Wisconsin in 2016.
Sally lived a life of integrity and vitality. She laughed easily, formed close friendships naturally, and spoke with candor that revealed her sincere kindness. Although conscientious, Sally knew when and how to break the rules - leading to some great stories that should not be published here. Quick to acknowledge that traditional housekeeping was not her forte, Sally’s intuition for making people feel comfortable and capacity to see the best in others made her home warm and welcoming. Sally was always stylish but rarely pretentious, graciously hosting lavish wine tasting parties or casual cookouts at her house on Big Cedar Lake. These gatherings were magical and unforgettable, because of her finesse as a hostess. Ultimately, Sally will be remembered for always bringing people together, whether coordinating her Trail Trash hiking group, hosting a big family Thanksgiving, or - even better! - dragging her rather hungover grandkids on post-Thanksgiving hikes with her Trail Trash gang.
Through the joyous times and the hard times, Sally often commented, “I have no complaints - my life has been a great one.” Her friends and family will miss her tremendously.