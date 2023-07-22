WHITEWATER
Sally Lilly
Oct. 26, 1940 - July 19, 2023
Sally L. Lilly, age 82, of Whitewater passed away on July 19, 2023. She was born in North Prairie to Maurice “Tex” and Edna Mae (Edwards) Klix. Sally graduated from Mukwonago High School in 1959. In 1961 Sally married Ralph Lilly in North Prairie. Sally worked as a file clerk for Burns Industrial before her retirement in 1994.
Throughout her life Sally loved many things such as: living at the “Lilly Pad” farm for 50 years, spending time with her family, trips to the casino, scratch-offs, playing the lottery, watching her birds, and her 4 o’clock beer time.
Sally is survived by her daughter Lisa (Denis) Dahm of Milton; son Mark (Marci) Lilly of Whitewater; four grandchildren Ian (Stefanie) of Janesville, Mitchell (Colleen) of Palatine, IL, Marshall of Boston, MA, and Morgan (Rafael) of Janesville; three great-grandchildren Averie, Alaric, and Nora. Also her sister Dawn (Gary) Jones of Pewaukee, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph; and sister Norene.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday July 24, 2023, at Nitardy Funeral Home in Whitewater. Prior to the service there will be a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Following the service burial will take place in Hillside Cemetery in Whitewater. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made out to American Lung Association.
Nitardy Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, visit www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.