WAUKESHA
Sandra A. Kurth
Dec. 26, 1948 - Feb. 19, 2022
Sandra A. Kurth, 73, of Waukesha, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Aria Health Services in Waukesha.
Sandra was born on December 26, 1948, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Willard and Evelyn (Krueger) Kurth. She grew up in the Milwaukee area and graduated from Wauwatosa West High School. She worked in the retail industry for the majority of her working career. Sandra was a spitfire. She had no problem telling it like it was. She loved her family and she made sure they knew it. She enjoyed arts and crafts and also cooking for her friends and loved ones. Sandra was a good lady and she will certainly be missed by those she leaves behind.
She is survived by her nephew, Nick (April) Thompson of Pewaukee; her nieces, Kayla and Kaitlyn Thompson; and her brother-in-law, Scott Bovee of Eagle.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Steven Kurth, and her sister Lesley Bovee.
Private services will be held to honor Sandra's life.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra is serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.