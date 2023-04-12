OCONOMOWOC
Sandra A. Summerfield
Oct. 19, 1952 - April 8, 2023
Sandra A. Summerfield, 70, was called to eternal life on Saturday April 8, 2023. Sandy was born on October 19, 1952, to Evan and Helen Summerfield and raised on the family’s dairy farm in Wilton, Wisconsin.
Sandy attended Slabtown Country School until third grade and then went to Wilton Grade School. She graduated from Royall High School in 1970. She then received her bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in recreation therapy and later her master’s degree from Cardinal Stritch University. Always a kindhearted person, she made a career of social work helping the needy and disadvantaged at the Bethesda Home in Watertown, and later at Goodwill Industries around Waukesha County.
She loved traveling, camping, playing softball and all outdoor adventures to various state and national parks. She also loved working in her yard and tending to her many flower beds. She would have family flower contests to encourage others to grow flowers too. She had family workdays at her home in the backyard that included many trees and a marsh. To bring back family memories of growing up on a farm, barn scarves were required to be worn by all for the workdays.
She loved picking blueberries and loved blueberry desserts of all kinds. She loved going back to the family farm to see her parents and visit all the hills, valleys, and fields she remembered from her youth. One of her last and favorite adventures was with her sisters, going to see her nephew get married in McMinnville, Oregon. When a downpour created havoc at the outdoor wedding, brother Brian called out to his sisters, “It’s time for the ‘Legion Ladies’ to get to work, we have a wedding to set up.”
Sandy was an active member at St. Bernards Catholic Church in Watertown. She was an RCIA sponsor, a Eucharistic minister, and parish council member. The Monday before Easter, Sandy sent an Easter greeting to the family, for she knew she wouldn’t be home for Easter to see everyone. Little did we all know she would be “HOME” for Easter.
She is survived by her mother, Helen Summerfield of Wilton; four brothers and three sisters, David (Laurie) Summerfield of Arvada, Colo.; Marjorie Klinzing of Monroe; James (Connie) Summerfield of Wilton; Nancy (Steve) Laabs of Waukesha; Donna Rueckheim of Sparta; Kevin Summerfield of Jefferson; and Brian (Melissa) Summerfield of McMinnville, Ore., and many nieces and nephews. She is further survived by many others she loved. Her special friend, Lori Burnham. “City cousins” Linda Ristow-Hall and Pat Ristow, Jerry and Julaine (Auntie) Ristow and many other cousins and aunts. As well as many other friends, including Ethel Clough, Claudia Busse, Karen Foelker and Andrea Fisher. She was preceded in death by her father, Evan Summerfield, “city cousin” Susan Ristow Zewiske, brother-in-law Paul Klinzing, and her grandparents Earl and Blondena Summerfield and Basilius and Frances Geier.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 17, at 1 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 504 Enderby St., Wilton, Wisconsin, with Father Matthew Bowe officiating. Inurnment will be at St. John’s Cemetery in Wilton. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Monday at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. A luncheon will follow at the Wilton American Legion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Wilton.
Smith-Nelson/Sonnenburg Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.