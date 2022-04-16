Sandra Helene Meisenheimer
May 22, 1942 — March 15, 2022
Sandra Helene Meisenheimer of Waukesha was born on Hi Mount Boulevard in Milwaukee on May 22, 1942, and passed away in Denver, Colorado, surrounded by family on March 15, 2022.
She is survived by her sons, Matthew of Waukesha, Mark (Jessica) of Kansas City, Missouri, and daughter Monica of Evergreen, Colorado; sister and brother-in-law Marsha and Don, nephew Peter (Laura) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and grandsons Caedon and Princeton. John C. Meisenheimer, her husband of 52 years, passed away in December 2018. They were married in 1966.
Sandi grew up in Wauwatosa, Sussex and Menomonee Falls. After graduating from Wauwatosa High School, she attended Michigan State University where she graduated from the program in Secretarial Studies (1962), staying on as a University employee following graduation. After MSU, Sandi traveled to Europe, spending time in Ireland, France, Norway, Switzerland, and Sweden and worked in the hospitality/tourism industry.
Sandi was employed in clerical, and administrative positions in the greater Milwaukee area for most of her adult life, including law offices, Carroll College, and varied businesses before joining Waukesha County in 1986. Her primary place of employment was the Waukesha County Courthouse, Office of the Clerk of Courts. Always a consummate and exemplary professional, upon her retirement in 2007, Sandi received a commendation for 21 years of invaluable and dedicated service to the county.
Sandi and John raised their family in the Kettle Moraine area. Sandi’s interests included spending time with her dear children (never missing school or athletic events), fitness classes at the Waukesha YMCA, antiquing, socializing with dear friends in the local community (affectionately called “The Pewaukee Group”), and enjoying the home in the woods she and her husband owned for 44 years. She was a loyal local sports fan who rooted for the Packers, Badgers and Brewers.
She will be remembered by her family as down to earth, straightforward, clear sighted, gentle hearted; a loyal mother, funny; a quiet, reserved, classy woman of strength.
A Celebration of Life service will take place on May 22, 2022, her 80th birthday. Visitation with family from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Memorial service at 4 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission. https://milmission.org.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 827-0659.