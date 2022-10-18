PALMYRA
Sandra L. Niemeier
Aug. 2, 1944 - Oct. 13, 2022
Sandra L. Niemeier, 78, of Palmyra, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice Center with her loving family by her side.
She was born on August 2, 1944, in Menomonee Falls, the daughter of Adrian and Jean (Sperberg) Tetting.
On June 24, 1967, Sandra was united in marriage to Richard G. “Dick” Niemeier in Menomonee Falls and the two would go on to enjoy 35 years of marriage together until his passing in 2002. Sandra and Dick were blessed with two loving daughters, Carrie and Sarah. Sandra worked for Cold Spring Egg Farm and then S&R Egg Farm for the majority of her working career, retiring in 2012. She was a long-time member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Palmyra and she appreciated her church family very much. Sandra was kind and cheerful. She was always there to listen and help a loved one, friend or co-worker in need. She was a very caring person and put other’s needs before her own. Sandra loved to be home and was happiest when surrounded by her loved ones. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be dearly missed but forever remembered by those she leaves behind.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Carrie (Eddie English) Niemeier of Palmyra; her grandchildren, Robby, Ella and Colton Liberto, all of Whitewater, and Sarah Niemeier of Palmyra; her son-in-law Dave (Karleen) Liberto of Whitewater; her loving companion for more than eight years, Don DeBaets of Palmyra; and her siblings, Bill (Linda) Tetting of Menomonee Falls, Don (Christine) Tetting of Shawano, and Rick Tetting of Shawano. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Richard; her dear daughter, Sarah Liberto; and her sister, Helen Kendrick.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of AngelsGrace Hospice and Aurora Medical Center for the loving care they provided Sandra.
Memorials in Sandra’s honor may be made to her church, St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Palmyra.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 21, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Palmyra. The Rev. Steven M. D. Blyth will officiate the service. Visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Sandra will be laid to rest next to her husband in Zion Rest Cemetery in Gresham, during a private family service on Friday, October 28.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle is serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.