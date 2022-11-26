BLOOMINGTON, MN
Sandra Lee Schaefer
Sept. 8, 1943 — Nov. 13, 2022
Sandra Lee Schaefer, age 79, of Bloomington, MN, died Nov. 13, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert H. Wright and Connie, and stepmother, Marguerite Wright. She is survived by her husband, Bob Schaefer; sons Brad and Bruce Berge; sister, Jeanie Wright, and stepsister Elizabeth Asher. Her memorial service will be Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 2 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at Washburn McReavy Edina Chapel. Her passions were her nursing profession and family and friends.
Washburn-McReavy Edina Chapel, West 50th St. & Highway 100, Edina, Minnesota, is serving the family.