WAUKESHA
Sandra Louise Colleran (Chabela)
July 1, 1936 — Dec. 2, 2022
Sandra Louise Colleran (Chabela), age 86, of Waukesha, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2022, surrounded by her children. Sandy was born in Prairie du Chien on July 1, 1936, the daughter of Leonard “Jake” Chabela and Fern (Noggle Chabela) Chambers. After graduating from Saint Mary’s Academy in Prairie du Chien in 1954, she earned a registered nursing license at Holy Cross Central School in South Bend, Ind., in 1957, following that with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Marquette University in 1961. Sandy married her college sweetheart, James Patrick Colleran, in 1959, becoming a typical 1960s housewife who managed a husband and a home, raised three children (so-called Irish triplets), socialized with other housewives, and always had dinner on the table by 5 p.m.
Sandy’s calling in life was service to others. Her nursing career spanned over 40 years and included working with the Visiting Nurses Association in Milwaukee and Waukesha and setting up a hospice care program. After retiring in 2006, she volunteered at the Waukesha Service Club Thrift Shop.
A huge sports fan, for decades Sandy held season tickets to the Marquette Golden Eagles basketball team’s home games. In her spare time she enjoyed playing bridge, golf, and bowling, as well as going to the movies and the theater. She loved spending time with her family, entertaining at home, and going out to eat with her friends. Sandy was an avid traveler, going all over the U.S.; to Jamaica, Canada, and Mexico; and to many European countries. She especially enjoyed her many visits to Ireland. Faithful to the Roman Catholic Church, she was also a good Democrat and a passionate debater.
Christened “Mumsy” by some fun-loving Irishmen in a London pub in the 1980s, Sandy is affectionately called that by her children to this day. She is survived by her three children, Daniel, Maureen and Kathleen Colleran; four grandchildren, Sonia and Jamie Skov-Colleran and Oliver and Simon Doane; one great-grandchild, Ryder “JP” Rasmussen-Skov; her brother, Francis “Joe” Chabela (Karen); her sister in-law, Lorene Chabela; her brother-in-law, John Ryan; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is also survived by many close, loving friends from her college days, the old neighborhood, and the nursing profession; they were Sandy’s support team, and the family is very grateful to them.
Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, James Patrick “Pat” Colleran; her brother, Charles “Chuck” Chabela; her dear friend, Sally Zimmer; her parents, Jake Chabela, Fern Chambers, and Stan Chambers; and her siblings, James Chambers and Sara “Sally” Ryan.
Per Sandy’s request, her body was donated to the Medical College of Wisconsin. A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, June 30, at 10 a.m. at Church of the Gesu in Milwaukee. A special thanks goes out to AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc and Christine C. at Avalon Square in Waukesha. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sandra Colleran Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 70773, Madison WI 53707. Or online: https://gofund.me/a763857f.
Funds will be evenly dispersed between the AngelsGrace Hospice Fund and the Marquette University Scholarship Fund for the College of Nursing.
Sandy was an intelligent, caring, generous, beautiful, stylish, thoughtful, and strong woman with a witty sense of humor. Her spirit is all around where goodness is happening.