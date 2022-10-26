WAUKESHA
Sandra M. Rodriguez
March 30, 1951 - Oct. 23, 2022
Sandra M. Rodriguez of Waukesha died on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital at the age of 71. She was born in Waukesha on March 30, 1951, the daughter of Manuel and Maria (nee Rivera) Rodriguez.
Sandra was a 1970 graduate of Waukesha South High School and earned her medical assistant degree in 1991 from WCTC. She worked at the Northview Home, School Sisters of Notre Dame, and then at St. Joseph Medical and Dental Clinic and St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee until her retirement in 2007.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Maria (Nick) Medina-Smith of Pewaukee and Mario Medina of Waukesha; her grandchildren, Reyna M. Carrizales and Timothy L. Carrizales Jr.; her brother Joseph F. (Jean) Rodriguez of Milwaukee; sister Lydia Kohn of West Allis; and very special great-nieces, Ava and Stella Rodriguez. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and the love of her life, Pedro Medina Jr. in 2009.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 4, from 4 p.m. until the 7 p.m. rosary service at the Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Services continue on Saturday, November 5, at 10 a.m. with prayers at the funeral home followed by a procession to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 822 N. East Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186 for the 11 a.m. funeral Mass.
Memorials in Sandra’s name are appreciated to DAV-Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.