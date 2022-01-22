NEW BERLIN
Sandra ‘Peanut’ Lee Majeskie
Jan. 8, 1956 - Jan. 19, 2022
Sandra “Peanut” Lee Majeskie, age 66, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Golden Oaks Home. Sandy was born on January 8, 1956, in Fort Worth, Texas, to George and Shirley (Majinski) Majeskie.
Sandy was a loving, giving woman who was quick with a smile, loved and cherished her family. She loved teddy bears, brandy old-fashions, going out for breakfast and watching sports with her dad. Peanut had a feisty, Majeskie spirit. She was a loyal friend, despite the fact that when she was born, she could fit into a shoe box. Her favorite rock group was 3 Dog Night.
Survivors include her mother, Shirley Kerschke of Waukesha; her step-mother, Shirley Majeskie of Pewaukee; her siblings, Michael Majeskie of North Prairie, Diana (Roman) Nowak of Muskego, and Sherry Rodd of Bonita Springs, Fla.; her step-siblings, Todd (Pam) Wittman and Tony (Susan) Wittman of Hilbert and Becky Wittman of Pewaukee. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, George Majeskie; her sister, Valerie Sullivan; and her step-brother, Steve Wittman.
Funeral services for Sandy will be held on Saturday, February 5, at 11:30 a.m. at Thelen Funeral Services, W309-S4840 Commercial Drive, North Prairie (northwest corner of highways 83 and 59). Memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Golden Oaks Home and Heartland Hospice for their loving care of Sandy.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be directed to the family for later distribution.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the Majeskie family. For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.