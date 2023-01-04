WAUKESHA
Sandra ‘Sandy’ MacPherson (Sabend)
July 18, 1948 - Dec. 31, 2022
Sandra “Sandy” MacPherson (Sabend) of Waukesha died on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the age of 74. She was born in Waukesha on July 18, 1948, the daughter of Joseph and Romelle (Gamroth) Sabend. Sandy loved genealogy and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She is survived by her brother Art (the late Kathi) Sabend; her nephew and nieces, Mike Sabend, Lisa Sabend and Julie Sabend; and her grand-nephews Logan and Hunter Sabend. She is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 7, at Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, from 1 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 2 p.m.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.