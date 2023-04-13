PEWAUKEE
Sandra Yvonne Landers
Nov. 8, 1936 — April 6, 2023
Sandy passed away at the age of 86. She grew up in La Crosse. She was married to Gene for 53 years and lived in Wales. Sandy was a member of the Wales FD Ladies Auxiliary, involved in Scouting. She was an avid gardener, loved to cook, bake, knitting and crochet.
Sandy is survived by sons John, Michael and David (Katie); daughter Dawn and daughter-in-law Sue; 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; brother Tom Kendhammer; sisters-in-law Marcella Pals and Mary Kendhammer, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday, April 15, from 2 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha.
Burial will be April 17 at 11 a.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove.