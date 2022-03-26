Sandy D. Campbell
Nov. 1, 1940 - March 19, 2022
Sandy D. Campbell, age 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 19, 2022. He was born on November 1, 1940, to Florian and Florence Campbell in Madison.
Sandy is survived by his children, Douglas (Tricia), Darrin (Kimberly) and Michelle (Sean) McCarthy; his six grandchildren, Alex (Brittany), Hailey (Jake) Larsen, Brookelyn, Heather, Jordan and Colton; and a great-granddaughter, Adeline.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia “Pat” (Zenz); and his parents.
Sandy received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from UW-Platteville. Sandy’s first professional job was working on the Alaskan Highway. He then returned to Wisconsin where he went on later to establish and preside over a sales rep engineering firm in Waukesha.
On December 30, 1967, Sandy married his beloved wife, Pat. Together they shared their love for travel and raised their three children in Brookfield. A very proud father and grandpa, Sandy would say one of his greatest blessings was to be called Dad and Grandpa.
Sandy had a passion for engineering and design and freely shared his talents with family. At home he designed an elaborate tree house, indoor pool and barn additions. He even engineered a dock boat ramp allowing the “old folks” to board a pontoon boat easily so all could enjoy summer fun. He also shared his love for farming and agriculture with his children and grandchildren; getting them all involved in 4-H and showing cattle. He became well-known for raising prize winning Angus cattle and he taught many friends and family the joys of farming.
Our father made his own rules too, such as dessert should always come before dinner, everyone needs a pair of regular shoes (you know dress shoes), dance whenever the music moves you and the list goes on and on. To know Sandy, you know a story or two about him and his passion for life.
In celebration of Sandy’s life, Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on March 31, at St. Paul Catholic Church, S38-W31602 Wern Way, Waukesha, with a visitation from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. A private burial for Sandy will be held at St. Paul’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Genesee with a luncheon to follow.
